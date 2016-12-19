Citrix: Designing the “Smarts” in Citrix Lifecycle Management

Citrix Lifecycle Management is a service, available through Citrix Cloud, that enables IT Admins to intelligently setup Citrix workloads and efficiently manage their lifecycle.

Over the last year, the Citrix Product Design Team has been exploring new use-case-based tools that will be introduced in the future versions of the service. As we started our investigation on what customers needed, we looked at our existing collection of services within Citrix Lifecycle Management.

Here is a sketch note (by @schhen) that visually captures my talk about Citrix Lifecycle Management a couple months ago:

First, our use-case driven intelligent blueprints deploys and manage workloads, and whether it’s on-premises or in the public cloud –the choice is yours.

Citrix Blueprints enable customers to decrease the time it takes to deploy Citrix products to the environment of their choice, whether it is in a public cloud or within their own private datacenter. The goal is to give you the power of Citrix where you want it and where it makes the most sense for your business. Also, we’ve made sure to build in all the “Smarts” that Citrix has accumulated in their technologies over the years. The “Smarts” in Citrix Lifecycle Management ensure less time in the setup zone, and a faster time-to-value for you and your business.

