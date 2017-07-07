Citrix: Department of Defense Approves Citrix NetScaler for its Unified Capabilities Approved Products List

Without question, security is top-of-mind within every federal agency and IT solutions are required to meet stringent security requirements before they can even be considered for implementation.

The Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product Listing (DoDIN APL) represents the DoD’s master list of secure, trusted, and approved technology infrastructure products. The DoDIN APL was developed to maintain a single, consolidated list of products that have completed Interoperability (IO) and Information Assurance (IA) certification. Inclusion on this coveted list involves a rigorous 39-step process to ensure products meets federal compliance standards and regulations.

The secure delivery of apps and data is core to our business at Citrix. We build security into our products inherently to remove complexity for our customers, cut down the volume of noise from network traffic and provide actionable intelligence to help customers reduce the attack surface. These benefits are why Citrix has been chosen for inclusion on the DoDs list of approved products.

