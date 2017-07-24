Home Applications Citrix Demo Video: Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Service

Citrix Demo Video: Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Service

0
  prev next  
0

Learn how the NetScaler Management and Analytics Service — powered by Citrix Cloud — gives you real-time visibility to application performance and security as well as manage your infrastructure both in the data-center and across the hybrid cloud.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
Networking
Security
Videos
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500834250_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine Desktop Central Video – Free Patch Management Training

          This training video will guide you through the best practices in deploying patches using Desktop Central. Desktop Central supports Patch Management for Windows, Mac, Linux and third party applications. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1498041088_maxresdefault.jpg

          Serverless Design Patterns for Rethinking Traditional Enterprise Application Approaches – #AWS Session Video

          1500531623_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Synergy 2017 W/ Brian Lesniakowski From The AEC Group – IGEL Customer Testimonials Video

          1500571752_maxresdefault.jpg

          What does it mean to work at Veeam?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video