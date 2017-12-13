Citrix delivers the most native Windows 10 experience in virtual desktops with Windows Continuum – Video

Citrix XenDesktop, with XenServer, is the only desktop virtualization platform to deliver the Windows Continuum experience to Windows 10 virtual desktops. Continuing to innovate for the mobile workforce, our latest XenDesktop release enables the operating system of the virtual machine to automatically toggle between Desktop and Tablet mode in real-time, as the state of the hardware changes, to give you the most native workspace experience. Learn more at

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix