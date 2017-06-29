Citrix Deep Dive Performance Visibility with eG Enterprise Demo Video
eG Enterprise simplifies the troubleshooting of Citrix performance problems by providing deep-dive visibility into every tier and every layer of the Citrix farm. From an intuitive layer model dashboard, administrators can instantly identify where a problem has occurred – in the Citrix session, published application, server, operating system, or network connectivity.
Watch this Quick Look feature overview video to learn how you can get deep performance insights into your Citrix tiers and troubleshoot issues before your end-users are affected.
Learn more about eG Enterprise: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix-monitoring
Learn more about eG Innovations: https://www.eginnovations.com
This video is from the fine folks at eG Innovations
Share this:
