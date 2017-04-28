Home Applications Citrix: Deep Dive on Remote Graphics, User Experience & GPUs

Citrix: Deep Dive on Remote Graphics, User Experience & GPUs

Independent Citrix experts’ deep dive on Remote Graphics, user experience and GPUs, by Ruben Spruijt and Benny Tritsch

Don’t be a lemming! Cloud-first doesn’t mean cloud only.

There are many great use-cases of end-user computing and public cloud, but there are also many important and interesting questions to be answered before leveraging public clouds.

For instance: what is the real user experience when Windows10 Desktops and remote applications are delivered via Microsoft Azure and Citrix Cloud to any device? What is the impact on User Experience when public networks including wireless are used? Is the ‘protocol war’ over? What is the impact using Office365? What are the associated costs? These questions are relevant and need to be answered when using end-user computing in public clouds.

It’s said that “user experience is king,” so why settle for less when you (re)design your Citrix XenApp or XenDesktop solution? GPU capabilities and blazing-fast, solid state storage should be the standard for a modern virtual workspace, because that’s the baseline of your physical PC. The biggest competitor for the Virtual Workspace isn’t Citrix versus VMware. No, it’s the physical PC!

Read the entire article here, Deep Dive on Remote Graphics, User Experience & GPUs

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

