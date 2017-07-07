Citrix: Cut Costs & Boost Capabilities with Digital Transformation

This post is the third in a series on digital transformation and its implications and benefits for state and local government agencies and programs.

Particularly for state and local government agencies and programs with budget constraints, a common concern about any new computing technology is cost. A Deloitte survey on barriers to digital transformation in government showed that two stood out:

Insufficient funding

Too many competing priorities

It’s no surprise that government IT decision-makers want to know, “How much will this cost?” Even in the case of digital transformation technologies, which are widely recognized for their huge potential to save money, getting the green light often requires documenting the expected cost benefits and time to value.

As a side note, the consulting firm McKinsey calculated the economic impact of digital transformation for 10 industry sectors, finding savings that ranged from 3 percent of total costs in grocery retailing to 20 percent in retail banking.

