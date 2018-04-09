Citrix believes in powering a world in which people can work anytime, anywhere, and from any device. We believe in creating solutions that don’t just make people’s jobs easier, but that make their lives better. And for us, nothing validates that belief better than our customers.

That’s why customers will be center stage at Citrix Synergy 2018.

From the General Session and Innovation keynotes to the countless breakout sessions, learning labs, and hands-on training opportunities, IT and business leaders from around the world will share stories of how Citrix provides a better experience, and makes their workforce more productive and secure.

We’re proud to count the Citrix Innovation Award finalists among this impressive customer line-up. Response to our call for award submissions this year was remarkable, with dozens of entries from commercial, non-profit, and governmental enterprises in diverse end-markets, ranging from education, financial services and government to healthcare and retail.

Award nominees included exceptional stories of visionary organizations all over the world using cloud-based apps, digital workspaces and secure digital perimeters to power the future of work in their organizations.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Customers: Showing the World the Way the Future Works

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.