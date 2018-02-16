Home Cloud Computing Citrix: Cryptojacking – How to Avoid This Digital Parasite

Citrix: Cryptojacking – How to Avoid This Digital Parasite

How cryptojacking came to be, what to watch out for, and how Citrix can help you avoid it like the plague!

Cryptojacking targets both endpoints and servers – both on-premises and in the cloud. The goal is the same: enslave a massive botnet of devices and harness CPU cycles to mine cryptocurrency with minimal cost or investment. I briefly introduced the concept in the previous Digital Vikings blog post and the threat has grown month after month, likely coinciding with the run-up in the crypto market. We’ll look at crypto mining and at some mitigations to prevent and detect digital parasites from leeching CPU cycles for months or even years, generating cash for its owners all the while.

Primitive infectious organisms kill their host, gaining a one-time benefit: replication. But the more advanced ones feed on their hosts. These biological parasites live in or on a host organism and siphon nutrients at the host’s expense. Their main function is to leech from the host, not destroy it. Similarly, in the digital world, parasites don’t delete, encrypt, or ransom data; they siphon off compute resources – preferably undetected. Compute resources are a valuable commodity in the world of crypto-mining. Crafty adversaries driven by the opportunity of financial gain are weaponizing crypto mining to exploit the digital currency boom. This stealthier malware phenomenon called cryptojacking is becoming a popular payload since it’s an effective way to generate revenue with a lower chance of detection. The goal is to run undetected – stealing CPU cycles – essentially becoming a digital parasite.

