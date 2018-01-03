Citrix: Croatian Post Speeds IT Delivery & Reduces Maintenance Costs with Citrix

A recent global survey from Harvard Business Review and our friends at Microsoft found that 80% of IT and business executives believe digital disruption is impacting their industry, with nearly half expecting it to render their organization’s traditional business models obsolete by 2020.

Such digital transformation spares no industry. Not even the postal service.

So, when the Croatian Post found it couldn’t keep up with the digital demands of the market and the innovation needs of its users, it turned to Citrix for help.

With more than 9,500 employees spread across more than 1000 offices responsible for mail delivery throughout the Republic of Croatia, Croatian Post facilitates half a billion customer transactions each year spanning traditional postal delivery. Market demands were driving the organization to move beyond mail delivery and introduce wide range of new products and services, including digital payment, commerce, and service offerings. To keep up, the Post’s IT team knew it had to modernize its organization’s highly-distributed technology infrastructure and aging thin-client software – all without disrupting the availability and performance of mission-critical applications that keep its traditional business running.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.