Citrix: Create Your Own Custom Reports in Citrix Director 7.12

Citrix Director is the monitoring and troubleshooting console for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop environments. It offers a rich set of built-in reports, but there might be cases where you want to retrieve some specific data or to customize a built-in report to include an extra field. It’s possible that Director’s built-in reports didn’t give you what you needed. You could write a OData query to create a custom report, but that has its own learning curve and, it’s not easy to generate, store and share reports on a regular basis.

“I’m looking for a report showing periodical application usage or session states on a monthly, hourly, or daily basis.” – Sound like you? Well, then we have good news for you:

Citrix Director 7.12 introduces a new Custom Reporting feature that lets you generate reports with custom fields and filters on your XenApp and XenDesktop environment. Using this new feature, you can build custom reports on the fly and save them too. These reports contain real-time and historical data from the Monitoring database.

Now let’s explore how we can create a Custom Report in Director.

