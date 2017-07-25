Citrix Crash Course in XenApp / XenDesktop Admin Skills Saves Time & Money
It’s hard to allocate scarce time and money to training, even when you know that up-to-date skills and knowledge are essential to the success of your organization, your team and your career.
- Savings: CMB-310 not only costs less than enrolling in the two equivalent courses, it includes two certification exam vouchers (CCA-V and CCP-V) and the manuals for CXD-210 and CXD-304.
- Skills development: The curriculum focuses on skills that will get you ready to take the CCA-V exam, and give you a head start on the CCP-V test.
Intensive training pays off
The five days you devote to the CMB-310 course can deliver impressive learning results. According to Harvard Business Review, a case study of a training session “found that employees who were temporarily relieved of their duties learned over twice as fast as those who were not, more than making up for the lost productivity from training.”
The pace of CMB-310 classes is a bit faster, and the days are a bit longer, but you’ll master the major aspects of installing, configuring and managing a highly available XenApp and XenDesktop 7.1x environment in less time.
- Install and configure StoreFront and Citrix Receiver
- Set up profile management
- Configure policies, printing and basic security features
- Monitor and troubleshoot the environment with Citrix Director
Read the entire article here, Crash Course in XenApp/XenDesktop Admin Skills Saves Time & Money
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

