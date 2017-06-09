Citrix Core Value of Respect is a Two-way Street

This blog post is the third in a series covering Citrix’ core values and their relevance for our partner ecosystem, both at a high level and on a day-to-day basis. It discusses the Citrix value of Respect, defined as “We are open, inclusive and empathetic.”

Anyone who lived through the Internet startup era knows flash-in-the-pan tech companies were — and continue to be — a dime a dozen. They are here today but gone tomorrow.

Citrix is different.

In stark contrast to the vast majority of IT companies, Citrix has not only endured but grown — in size, technology scope, geography and reputation. This remarkable trajectory has been built on our core values, which represent True North for our entire organization, including our partner ecosystem.

Many of our partners have been trusted companions on this successful journey for many years. They recognize the importance of shared values, particularly Respect, which guide every aspect of the evolving relationship.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.