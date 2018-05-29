Citrix: Continuous biometrics in the Future of Work

Biometrics is becoming an increasingly important tool for providing secure and easy access to apps and data. If you joined Christian Reilly and me for our Future of Work breakout session (SYN128) at Citrix Synergy this year, you’ll have seen a demo we showed to illustrate how continuous biometrics can be used within a collaborative environment to secure and manage access to documents. The demo also illustrated how biometrics can be used not only to login to Citrix Workspace, but right down into individual workloads.

Imagine the scenario: you’re involved in the potential acquisition of a company and all information about the activity is extremely confidential. The corporate legal team is managing an information firewall to control who knows about the acquisition, and has issued each person who is “over the wall” (i.e. is allowed to know about it) with a confidentiality notice reminding them of the need to keep things under wraps. Your job is to write a report on the cultural fit of the acquisition target with your own company; you place this document in ShareFile and share it with others who are over the wall.

So far, everything is going well, the ShareFile access control list is ensuring only people who are supposed to know about the acquisition can see the document, and everyone is maintaining the necessary confidentiality. But then you organize a meeting with the senior leadership team to review the report. One of the attendees is Charlie, who you assumed — wrongly as it turns out — was over the wall. Charlie isn’t a bad person, but because she wasn’t issued the confidentiality notice, she doesn’t realize the importance of keeping information about this acquisition to only people who are over the wall. Charlie has some concerns about something raised in the meeting and goes to one of her colleagues, Dave, who is also not over the wall, for a second opinion, sharing the name of the acquisition target with Dave. Later that day Dave chats about the potential acquisition with some other employees and by the end of the day several dozen people in the office, none of them over the wall, know about it. By the next morning, the information has leaked outside the company and finds its way onto social media. Ultimately, this causes the acquisition to fall through.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.