Citrix: Congratulations to the Citrix Innovation Award for Partners finalists!

If you’re looking for one more reason to attend Citrix Summit 2018, January 8-9 in Anaheim, California, this is it! Every year, we celebrate Citrix partners who think about IT in new and strategic ways. Meeting the finalists for the Citrix Innovation Award for Partners is one of the highlights of Summit: you’ll get to hear about solutions you never imagined that will inspire you to compete and serve your customers in extraordinary ways.

I work with our terrific channel partners all year. Because we’re often focused on solutions, it can be easy to overlook the fact that our technology is actually changing lives, literally transforming the way people live and work. Fortunately, the Innovation Award for Partners was developed to recognize these partners, who are using Citrix technology to reimagine IT, drive business growth and create new ways of working.

Their incredible work for our customers shows that we have some of the most innovative channel partners in the industry, and it’s my honor to announce the finalists—three partners who best represent the spirit of this prestigious award. You’ll be able to watch their stories and vote for your favorite when the finalist videos are available in early January. A big thank you to everyone who participated—we received submissions from partners around the world in a huge variety of industries—and especially to our judges’ committee of independent IT experts.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.