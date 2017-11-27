Home News Citrix Congratulates Partner Innovation Award Finalists!

Citrix Congratulates Partner Innovation Award Finalists!

0
Citrix Congratulates Partner Innovation Award Finalists!
0

If you’re looking for one more reason to attend Citrix Summit 2018, January 8-9 in Anaheim, California, this is it! Every year, we celebrate Citrix partners who think about IT in new and strategic ways. Meeting the finalists for the Citrix Innovation Award for Partners is one of the highlights of Summit: you’ll get to hear about solutions you never imagined that will inspire you to compete and serve your customers in extraordinary ways.

I work with our terrific channel partners all year. Because we’re often focused on solutions, it can be easy to overlook the fact that our technology is actually changing lives, literally transforming the way people live and work. Fortunately, the Innovation Award for Partners was developed to recognize these partners, who are using Citrix technology to reimagine IT, drive business growth and create new ways of working.

Their incredible work for our customers shows that we have some of the most innovative channel partners in the industry, and it’s my honor to announce the finalists—three partners who best represent the spirit of this prestigious award. You’ll be able to watch their stories and vote for your favorite when the finalist videos are available in early January. A big thank you to everyone who participated—we received submissions from partners around the world in a huge variety of industries—and especially to our judges’ committee of independent IT experts.

Read the entire article here, Congratulations to the Citrix Innovation Award for Partners Finalists!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511782596_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Informatica: How to Get the Most out of Amazon Redshift

          Ron from Informatica describes how customers can leverage Informatica Cloud to fully automate the process of loading data into their Amazon Redshift data warehouse, using both ETL and ELT (Extract, Load, and Transform) techniques. Ron describes how the architecture of Informatica allows customers to achieve the best possible data load and query performance, while protecting […]

          read more
          1511782439_hqdefault.jpg

          What’s New with AWS Video – Week of November 20, 2017

          1511782540_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Tableau: Online on AWS

          1511783909_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: F5: Autoscale WAF

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video