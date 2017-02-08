Citrix: Comtrade Software introduces Nutanix / Citrix SuperPack for SCOM

Great joint solutions offer value to customers while removing the worries of end-to-end interactions between multiple vendors.

At Citrix, we’re fortunate to have close partnerships with innovative players in the industry that build joint solutions with our products. One recent example is the SuperPacks release by Comtrade.

SuperPacks leverage the partnership between Citrix, Nutanix and Comtrade to offer a superb monitoring and reporting tool for our joint customers. This offering provides significant value to ongoing lifecycle management by using Citrix application and desktop virtualization technology on top of Nutanix hyper-converged infrastructure and Microsoft System Center Operation Manager to build, monitor, and scale environments.

Comtrade Software is a well-known Citrix partner with expertise in providing monitoring solutions from Microsoft System Center Operations Manager (SCOM). Last year, Citrix made a technology acquisition of Comtrade’s SCOM Management Packs for monitoring and reporting on various Citrix products and features.

Comtrade Software recently announced the general availability of the Nutanix/Citrix SCOM SuperPack, which provides end-to-end visibility across the Citrix delivery stack for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop workloads running on top of Nutanix hyper-converged infrastructure.

Read the entire article here, Comtrade Software introduces Nutanix/Citrix SuperPack for SCOM

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.