Citrix Completes Spin-Off and Merger of GoTo Family of Service Offerings with LogMeIn (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) today announced that it has completed the spin-off and merger of its GoTo family of service offerings with LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM). As a result of these transactions, in addition to retaining the shares of Citrix common stock they currently own, Citrix stockholders will receive approximately 0.1718 of a share of LogMeIn common stock for each share of Citrix common stock that they owned of record as of January 20, 2017. No fractional shares of LogMeIn will be issued, and Citrix stockholders will instead receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares. No action is required by Citrix stockholders to receive their shares of LogMeIn common stock in the merger.

