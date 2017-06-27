Citrix Cloud Master Class 101 Video – Part 1
This is our first ever master class focused and dedicated to Citrix Cloud. In this Masterclass we will walk you through the platform and services that are aligned, covering What Citrix Cloud is, XenApp/XenDesktop Service, App Layering Service, XenMobile Service, ShareFile Service, Networking Services (NSG & MAS), Smart Tools, Customer Adoption services and how to onboarding into the platform. This session was also highly interactive with lots of great questions from the audience and much more…
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
