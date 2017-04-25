Citrix: Cloud Lessons Learned From The Field

It’s a topic that seems to be on the lips of every C-level executive these days: How do I move my business to the Cloud?

Most of our customers are expressing some sort of Cloud-first strategy, but many are struggling with where or how to begin or how one goes about migrating their “classic” on-prem XenApp and XenDesktop infrastructure to a public cloud. Luckily, our Consulting team has been involved in almost every Citrix-based Cloud deployment to date. And we’ve learned a couple things along the way.

Here are just a few of the “lessons learned” from our first large Cloud projects.

Cloud Strategy. Customers are extending workloads to the cloud with XenDesktop host connections for AWS or Azure, forklifting existing infrastructure to a public cloud XenDesktop site or using our cloud service, Citrix Cloud, as part of their cloud transition. Each customer has a unique approach that evolves as they progress on their journey to the cloud. Whichever option (or options!) you take, a cloud strategy is not one-size-fits-all. If you are just getting started, define your requirements and select a model that aligns with your business goals. Then target user groups with periodic, predictable growth and simple application portfolios first, to get some cloud wins and build confidence.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.