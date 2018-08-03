Citrix: Cloud Guidepost: Citrix Endpoint Management – Enrolling Your Devices, Pt. 1

Your Citrix Endpoint Management environment is provisioned, you’re busy configuring policies, uploading and configuring your apps, and planning your delivery groups. That’s great! But have you started thinking about how your organization’s devices will enroll?

In my experience, I’ve found that organizations tend to focus primarily on the device policies or applications they are deploying to enrolled devices. Awesome! I’m always excited to hear that an organization is putting endpoint security first and foremost. But, what I’ve also found is discussions around the way devices will actually enroll have been put on the backburner.

To manage user devices and applications remotely and securely, the devices will first need to be enrolled in Citrix Endpoint Management. Enrollment can be done in a number of ways. Because there are several ways to enroll a device, it’s important to consider which modes devices will enroll in, the enrollment option itself, enrollment option security, and the end user experience. These considerations will ultimately help determine which enrollment option your organization chooses to use.

Read the entire article here, Cloud Guidepost: Citrix Endpoint Management — Enrolling Your Devices, Pt. 1

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.