Citrix: Cloud Adoption – It’s a Matter of WHEN, Not IF

Cloud adoption is a matter of when, not if.

What is often overlooked is how migrating apps to Cloud or adopting business applications as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) will impact the enterprise WAN. In a recent survey conducted by EMA Research, they discovered that public cloud services were driving up to 44% of the traffic on some networks. Adding internet traffic to this compounds the amount of data heading out of the enterprise perimeter. Even companies that have already taken advantage of hybrid WAN connectivity and SD-WAN solutions are looking at strategies to deal with the growth of cloud and internet traffic, increasingly reorienting their WAN to be cloud-first and not datacenter focused.

Citrix is helping enterprises move to the cloud and adapt SaaS with the latest release for the NetScaler SD-WAN platform.

