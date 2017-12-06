Citrix Optimizer Explained

I’ve always found the way operating systems evolve and adapt to be fascinating. They have more functionality with every release, their inner workings are more intelligent, they can automatically adapt to different situations, and are generally a lot more complex than we realize — up to the point where what we think we know about them is mostly wrong (read about lie-to-children opening from my article on PVS).

One of the reasons behind is that modern operating systems can automatically adapt to different situations and use cases — my Surface can easily switch between desktop replacement mode (with external monitor, keyboard, and mouse) to mobile warrior mode, where I use it in portrait mode with touch screen. All these different possibilities are built into the operating system.

But what if that functionality is unwanted? What if I know that my VDI desktop is never going to switch to mobile network, connect to my WiFi network or get plugged into OASIS? My current build of Windows has 247 services and 137 scheduled tasks configured, but less than 50% of them are running. You can keep them enabled — the usual argument is “just in case.” But this is kind of like some whales keeping their pelvis and leg bones — what if one day they decide the whole ocean thing was a stupid idea? Just in case, right? With respect to your operating system, you can decide to remove these vestigial and, as a result make them faster, more secure, and, overall, better performers.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.