Citrix: CIO strategies to combat growing IT complexity

The future has never looked more complex. IT leaders are asked not only to deliver IT services, but also to improve business outcomes. Employees demand anytime, anywhere access to a wide range of apps and personal devices. The cloud is offering more choices than ever before, and this requires careful orchestration of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, to drive innovation and agility. If that weren’t enough, cyberattacks are on the rise and continue to threaten companies around the globe. You must protect your apps, content, users, and networks.

These seven strategies will help you meet these challenges and simplify infrastructures while providing centralized control.

Focus resources on accelerating business outcomes

If you’re feeling mounting pressure to accelerate business outcomes, you’re not alone. According to a Gartner survey of more than 3,000 tech executives, “at least 84 percent of top CIOs surveyed have responsibility for areas of the business outside traditional IT. The most common are innovation and transformation.” Furthermore, “Gartner, Inc.’s annual global survey of CIOs showed that the CIO role is transitioning from delivery executive to business executive, from controlling cost and engineering processes, to driving revenue and exploiting data.”* Simplifying an ever-increasing complex IT infrastructure will free up resources and help the IT organization drive better business outcomes. Even though you may have extensive investments in legacy infrastructure, that doesn’t mean you can’t also adopt the latest technologies and innovations, such as the cloud. With a secure digital workspace, it’s possible to unite the old with the new, to create a unique cloud strategy that helps you not only modernize your infrastructure but maximize existing investments.

Read the entire article here, CIO strategies to combat growing IT complexity

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.