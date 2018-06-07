Citrix: Choice with Citrix: Cloud, Infrastructure and Device

Our strategy with Citrix Cloud is fundamentally different from many other clouds. We aren’t looking to lock-in customers. We’re looking to expand their choices. Let’s look at how Citrix helps ensure choice in cloud, infrastructure, and end-user devices.

With almost every Enterprise we are seeing, their Cloud transformation has been Hybrid and Multi-cloud. Security, cost and IT skillset challenges ensure that. The Citrix architecture for powering the Workspace allows you to maintain your options as an organization.

For hosting your Windows and Linux virtualized workloads, we offer deep management all of the top public clouds. This includes Azure, Google Cloud, AWS and Oracle Cloud.

However, even as everyone embarks on their journeys to the cloud, our data shows the most popular cloud to host your end-user workloads is still the one behind your firewall. We offer complete management of on-prem Citrix hypervisor, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV and even VMWare ESX from our Citrix Cloud apps and desktops service. Our resource management capabilities allow you to mix and match all of this from a single management console.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.