Citrix: Check Your NetScaler Configurations with XenMobile Analyzer

There can be many reasons for incorrect configurations for XenMobile and NetScaler, but they’re not always easy to pinpoint. The XenMobile team is working on making this better, but in the meantime, we’ve added new capabilities to XenMobile Analyzer to analyze and troubleshoot the configurations on your NetScaler server.

XenMobile Analyzer runs two types of configuration checks: essential checks look for components that are critical for the successful NetScaler deployment with respect to XenMobile and Advanced checks look for components that are not critical, but complementary to XenMobile deployments.

In three simple steps, we can provide insights and guidance into your configuration and save you lots of troubleshooting time!

Read the entire article here, Check Your NetScaler Configurations with XenMobile Analyzer

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.