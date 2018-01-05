Citrix: Check Out How Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliances Accelerate the Journey to Citrix Cloud!

At Citrix Summit 2017, we announced a new initiative for our HCI platform partners called the Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance Program. It provided a roadmap for these partners to develop automated integrations with Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service that would help our reseller partners give customers what they truly wanted—a solution that could deploy turnkey hybrid cloud VDI in a matter of hours, by any IT generalist. These turnkey solutions seamlessly and easily connect to Citrix Cloud to start the deployment of the Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service, while placing the customer’s apps and data on their HCI infrastructure on-prem.

It’s hybrid cloud VDI because the Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service is delivered as-a-service via Citrix Cloud, while customer enjoy the benefit of keeping their apps and data where they can see them, on prem. It is simple to deploy, scalable, secure and most importantly, customers can leverage the value of VDI more easily and faster than ever before. We call these turnkey HCI solutions, Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliances, and they are part of our hybrid, multi-cloud strategy for Citrix Cloud. These Workspace Appliances essentially come Citrix Cloud-ready out of the box.

A few weeks ago, Nutanix announced the release of the very first Citrix Workspace Appliance called Nutanix InstantOn for Citrix Cloud. Not only does it provide all the benefits that comes with simple, scalable hybrid VDI, but it also saves customers money on expensive hypervisor costs with the free choice of Citrix XenServer or Nutanix AHV.

