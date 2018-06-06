Citrix: Changing someone’s work environment is fraught with danger

Having worked with multiple startup companies, I have been involved — many times over — with the design and implementation of engineering office spaces. This is always a challenging exercise given each engineer has a different idea of what the ideal workspace looks like and the business is always looking to manage costs.

My team is currently in the middle of two new office space renovations in Boston and Florida. As we were debating open office floor plans, desk density, noise control, lighting, space personalization, it struck me that, like a change in your physical workspace environment, a change in your computing workspace environment is highly personal and incredibly disruptive when someone else changes it.

Humans are creatures of habit and most of us prefer the status quo over change. Therefore, when the IT department rolls through the office and replaces your trusty old PC, that you have spent countless hours customizing and tweaking, with the silent, tiny, beautiful thin client and new monitor, we are first excited, but then quickly anxious about the change. Similar to moving from a sort-of-private cubicle, to a new open space floor plan, the move from local computing to server-based virtual desktop computing is a scary proposition that requires adjustment and some change in behavior but, ultimately, leads to a more productive and more enjoyable work experience.

Read the entire article here, Changing someone’s work environment is fraught with danger

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.