Home Citrix: Catch the Action from Synergy 2017 on Citrix Synergy TV!

Citrix: Catch the Action from Synergy 2017 on Citrix Synergy TV!

0
Citrix: Catch the Action from Synergy 2017 on Citrix Synergy TV!
0

Can’t make it to Orlando for Citrix Synergy 2017? Join us online, as Citrix Synergy TV streams live keynotes and breakout sessions!

Grab your colleagues for a viewing party (or watch from the comfort of your living room) and get caught up in the excitement as more than 6,000 customers, partners and Citrites gather for the premier industry conference on digital business transformation.

Visionary keynotes

Live coverage begins with the Vision Keynote on Tuesday, May 23, at 9:00 a.m. ET, as Citrix CEO Kirill Tatarinov presents the Citrix vision for the future of work. Kirill will share how Citrix is focusing on simplicity, as our work lives grow more complex, delivering secure access to the apps and data people need to be productive with an experience that adapts contextually to where they are and what they need to do. He’ll be welcoming Citrix customers from PartnersHealth, Fujitsu and others to discuss how digital business is adding value in their organizations. Then, on Tuesday, May 23, at 1:30 p.m., you can get a sneak peek at new technology and demos presented by executive leaders. We’ll also hear what Microsoft and Citrix are working on next, as senior vice president of product PJ Hough is joined onstage by Brad Anderson, corporate vice president of Enterprise Mobility at Microsoft.

Read the entire article here, Catch the Action from Synergy 2017 on Citrix Synergy TV!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495176125_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware User Environment Manager 9.2 – Scripting Variables Demo Video

          This video looks at and demonstrates the use of environment variables automatically created by User Environment Manager. These environment variables can be leveraged for automation scripting. This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.

          read more
          1495259727_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware User Environment Manager 9.2 – Privilege Elevation Video Demo

          1495259780_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware User Environment Manager 9.2 – What’s New – Part 2 of 2 Video

          1495259676_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware User Environment Manager 9.2 – What’s New – Part 1 of 2 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video