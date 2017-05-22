Citrix: Catch the Action from Synergy 2017 on Citrix Synergy TV!

Can’t make it to Orlando for Citrix Synergy 2017? Join us online, as Citrix Synergy TV streams live keynotes and breakout sessions!

Grab your colleagues for a viewing party (or watch from the comfort of your living room) and get caught up in the excitement as more than 6,000 customers, partners and Citrites gather for the premier industry conference on digital business transformation.

Visionary keynotes

Live coverage begins with the Vision Keynote on Tuesday, May 23, at 9:00 a.m. ET, as Citrix CEO Kirill Tatarinov presents the Citrix vision for the future of work. Kirill will share how Citrix is focusing on simplicity, as our work lives grow more complex, delivering secure access to the apps and data people need to be productive with an experience that adapts contextually to where they are and what they need to do. He’ll be welcoming Citrix customers from PartnersHealth, Fujitsu and others to discuss how digital business is adding value in their organizations. Then, on Tuesday, May 23, at 1:30 p.m., you can get a sneak peek at new technology and demos presented by executive leaders. We’ll also hear what Microsoft and Citrix are working on next, as senior vice president of product PJ Hough is joined onstage by Brad Anderson, corporate vice president of Enterprise Mobility at Microsoft.

