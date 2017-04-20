Home Applications Citrix: Calendar Attachments in Secure Mail

Citrix: Calendar Attachments in Secure Mail

Citrix: Calendar Attachments in Secure Mail
Secure mobile email just became even more powerful and convenient. We’ve recently added support for the ActiveSync 16 protocol to Secure Mail version 10.5.5.
ActiveSync 16 is the latest version of Microsoft’s mobile optimized protocol, which adds support for several highly-requested features:

  • Saving draft emails to the server that are created on the mobile device.
  • Being able to view attachments inside calendar events.
  • The ability to propose new times for meeting invitations.

The calendar attachments feature is now available in Secure Mail version 10.5.5 to all users on Exchange 2016 and Office 365. This feature is available to all new installations of Secure Mail.

Calendar attachment support enables mobile workflows

Calendar attachments provides the ability to view attachments contained inside calendar events in Secure Mail. This opens up several previously unavailable workflows for mobile users who need access to documents and other files that are stored inside their calendar. It’s common for meeting organizers to include attachments relevant to a meeting inside the meeting invitation. The ability to view these attachments now enables these workflows.

Read the entire article here, Calendar Attachments in Secure Mail

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Applications
Data Center
Mobile
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Leave a Reply

          1491491385_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Easily secure your sensitive email with the power of Office 365 and Azure Information Protection

          Watch to understand how we secure sensitive email across devices and to anyone you wish to reach. See a demo of the user experience and what’s under the hood. For more information visit: www.microsoft.com/secure This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1492683133_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Updates to Microsoft Intune on Microsoft Azure

          1492614538_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile 10 On-prem to XenMobile Service Video

          1492614072_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Secure user identity and achieve federation and single sign-on with Unified Gateway

