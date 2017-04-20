Citrix: Calendar Attachments in Secure Mail

Secure mobile email just became even more powerful and convenient. We’ve recently added support for the ActiveSync 16 protocol to Secure Mail version 10.5.5.

ActiveSync 16 is the latest version of Microsoft’s mobile optimized protocol, which adds support for several highly-requested features:

Saving draft emails to the server that are created on the mobile device.

Being able to view attachments inside calendar events.

The ability to propose new times for meeting invitations.

The calendar attachments feature is now available in Secure Mail version 10.5.5 to all users on Exchange 2016 and Office 365. This feature is available to all new installations of Secure Mail.

Calendar attachment support enables mobile workflows

Calendar attachments provides the ability to view attachments contained inside calendar events in Secure Mail. This opens up several previously unavailable workflows for mobile users who need access to documents and other files that are stored inside their calendar. It’s common for meeting organizers to include attachments relevant to a meeting inside the meeting invitation. The ability to view these attachments now enables these workflows.

