Citrix Buys Unidesk – What Customers & Partners Need to Know…

Citrix announced today that they’ve acquired Unidesk for layering. Full disclosure: we’re a leading Citrix Ready partner and a former competitor of Unidesk, with our FlexApp layering solution. I’d like to share Liquidware Labs’ perspective. Citrix briefed Liquidware Labs last week and we thank them for the official confirmation of the rumor that has been around the last couple of months. I asked firsthand how it will be available and those details are below.

Background: Citrix invented shared Windows desktops in the early 90s. They enjoyed little to no competition for their first 15 years, and then came along VMware. VMware introduced a product that virtualized desktops that could prove to be a threat with what we now know as VDI. When VDI started to get real traction, Citrix and VMware started to get into a bit of an arms race for the desktop. In a game of one-up-man-ship there were many acquisitions along the way for both. All of those acquisitions seemed to have one thing in common, a company or technology being bought for a singular reason to strengthen their respective solution stacks. The sure way to get acquired in this industry is to do one thing that will solve the needs of a bigger company like Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, etc. Unidesk did just that, their layering solution solved a problem Citrix needed, namely a better layering solution than their rushed to market, AppDisk, which will now be end of life. Citrix did not need an entire Workspace Environment Suite like our Liquidware Labs Essentials, they needed to one up VMware’s App Volumes alone. Unidesk only does layering so it was a natural option. As the saying goes, competition is good, we know many customers will still choose Liquidware Labs FlexApp which really innovated elastic type layers and we continue to innovate with features you won’t find in Unidesk. The acquisition validates application layering for customers of all sizes so we see it as a great move by Citrix because Liquidware Labs will also be seen as a great third-party option for ANY Windows environment.

