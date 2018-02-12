Recently, some of the brightest and best minds inside Citrix came together for our annual gaze into the future – the results of which you can find in our Predictions for 2018 blog post.

A recurring theme, and one that I suggested would be top of mind when asked What tech concept do you think has been widely talked about, but will really see success in 2018? is the concept of hybrid cloud.

Why did I point to this, specifically? Let’s start by taking a trip down memory lane.

Over a decade ago, when the term cloud computing entered our vernacular, many IT professionals of that era reacted with absolute disbelief. Could it really be within the realm of possibility that organizations would be comfortable with trusting somebody else to manage, operate, and secure their mission-critical servers and applications? What was this thing called cloud?

Interestingly, this wasn’t an entirely new proposition. In the mid 1990s, we had seen the rise (and subsequent stall) of the Application Service Provider model – growing to a multi-billion dollar revenue business by 2003, but this model lacked any real scalability and was usually offered on a single-tenant, customer-by-customer basis, with the infrastructure and software hosted by the application vendor.

Read the entire article here, Citrix: Building the Future to Help Our Customers Deliver Their Future

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.