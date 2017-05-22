Home Citrix: Bringing Mobile Workers up to Cloud Speed

Citrix: Bringing Mobile Workers up to Cloud Speed

0
Citrix: Bringing Mobile Workers up to Cloud Speed
0

Trains, planes, and automobiles are the most obvious signs that we are living in an era of continual acceleration; going ever faster is the motto of our time. Yet when it comes to 21st-century acceleration, IT has been the most influential. Since the arrival of the first mainframe computers, calculations have always been made at previously unheard of speeds. Today, IT is once again shifting gears.

Following Moore’s Law, computers have gotten ever faster, from the mainframe to the PC, to cloud services and mobile devices. Fiber cabling transports our data around the globe — quite literally at the speed of light — connecting end-users, enterprises, and cloud data centers all over the world. Knowingly or not, we are deeply invested in cloud technology: today, to most of us, “searching” means “entering a term in Google’s cloud-based search engine,” and the old-fashioned paper map has long been replaced by equally cloud-based map services.

Now the next wave of cloud innovation is about to invade our lives: the virtual workspace. The term describes a digital setup that allows professionals to use all applications, data, and services needed for work in a way that is hosted, operated, and managed in a cloud environment. The virtual workspace can be accessed with any kind of modern end-user device, such as a PC, laptop, smartphone, tablet, or even a Raspberry Pi mini-computer. The heart of this setup might be a private cloud running in a corporate data center, a public cloud service such as AWS or Azure, or a hybrid combination of both. Data are stored on company-owned servers or public cloud-based file shares, depending on what company policy and local regulations demand.

This approach revolutionizes the way we live and work. First, it makes any digitally assisted work totally location-independent: it doesn’t matter if users are logged into their personal cloud-based interface from the office, a meeting room, the home office, a hotel lobby, an airport lounge, or that picturesque little espresso bar they have often longingly driven past.

It also makes work time-independent, in the sense that virtual workspaces create new possibilities to divide work between office and home, commute outside rush-hour times, and bridge time zones: for business travelers, their virtual workspace is equally accessible when they are at home or during their travels to exotic places with equally exotic local time zones.

Simultaneously, virtual workspaces make work device-independent: for example, a sales manager might start conceptualizing a presentation on his PC, revise it on a flight on his tablet computer, present it at the customer site on his laptop, and add some final remarks for archiving via his smartphone, all the while working with the same file, securely hosted and backed up in his company’s corporate cloud.

Most importantly, the virtual workspace tremendously increases the flexibility of one’s personal “workstyle.” Not only can a mother work from home, splitting time between childcare and squeezing in a little online work whenever possible; it also means that a physician making the rounds in a hospital ward can easily access highly-secure patient data via tablet, while a conductor on a train can issue tickets from a handheld device with full access to up-to-date information on connections and late arrivals. The list goes on and on.

Considering the acceleration rate of cloud innovation, it will most likely be just a few short years until virtual workspaces are as commonplace as the physical office is now. Many of these physical offices will be replaced by shared desks, flexible personal working areas, and on-demand meeting spaces booked on the go whenever two or more coworkers want to meet in person. Cloud-based office IoT (Internet of Things) apps will always know your location on the enterprise campus and guide you in real-time to the nearest meeting room.

This means that the virtual workspace is not just a tool. It is your cockpit for working at cloud speed.

Read the entire article here, Bringing Mobile Workers up to Cloud Speed

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495261177_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: How will you use Google Home to control SHIELD?

          It’s all about Google this week. Did you know you can control your SHIELD with your Google Home? Check out this clip of some fun we had! http://nvda.ws/2rswSUS This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1495410732_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Secure Hub installation and enrollment for Android device types

          1495410678_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Secure Hub uninstall for Android device types

          1495410444_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Secure Hub installation and enrollment for iOS device types

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video