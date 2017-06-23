Citrix Bringing Customers to the Cloud: Thrive with Citrix & Cisco and More
In our Citrix Partner Network Roundup blog series, we’re highlighting the most important Citrix Partner Network news, resources and stories you might have missed. Here’s the latest:
Bring more customers to the cloud — and let them migrate at their own pace — with a variety of transition and trade-up paths.
Everywhere you look today everyone is talking about moving to the cloud. But many customers are forced to choose between traditional IT or drastic an overnight switch to a cloud product.
Now you can remove the roadblocks and help them make the transition at their own speed with new Citrix Cloud Transition and Trade-Up Customer Promotion.
Read the Citrix Cloud Transition and Trade-Up Customer Promotion Overview on Citrix SalesIQ.
Read the entire article here, Bringing Customers to the Cloud: Thrive with Citrix & Cisco and More
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
