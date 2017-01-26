Citrix: ‘Bluff’ Ransomware Attacks Bamboozle British Businesses

‘Bluff’ ransomware attacks bamboozle British businesses with cyber criminals raking in an average of over £13,000 per attack.

News flash: it isn’t just ransomware that businesses need to worry about. New research shows that two in five (39 percent) large UK businesses have fallen victim to a ‘bluff’ ransomware attack, with almost two thirds (61 percent) of those organisations paying a ransom as a result.

The research, commissioned by Citrix UK and carried out by One Poll, quizzed 500 IT decision makers in companies with 250 or more employees across the UK to try and better understand the threat of ‘bluff’ ransomware attacks – a criminal falsely stating that malicious software has successfully blocked access to an organisation’s computer system or data, but still demanding a sum of money to return access to the data.

‘Bluff’ ransomware, real ransoms

According to the figures, UK businesses hit with a ‘bluff’ ransomware attack are paying cyber criminals responsible for ‘bluff’ attacks an average of £13,412.29. Almost two thirds of large British businesses have paid out between £10,000-25,000 following this type of scam – but one in 20 (6 percent) ended up paying over £25,000 as a result of these faked ransomware campaigns.

