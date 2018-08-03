Citrix: Bitdefender, along with Citrix Ready, Focuses on Security at ServTech Events

Bitdefender will be at Citrix ServTech Congress 2018, Citrix’s annual technical conference designed exclusively for technical professionals. ServTech Congress provides the opportunity for attendees to discuss technology first-hand with Product Management, Product Marketing, and Engineering. The goal of ServTech is to ensure that the technical community of sellers, consultants, and support professionals sharpens their skills, and are ready to deliver a world-class customer experience with Citrix solutions throughout all stages of the customer journey.

Citrix and Bitdefender have a long history of working together to deliver on the promise of end-user-centric workspaces.

First and foremost is delivering value to end-users, while simultaneously providing secure outcomes for organizations. Across the diverse needs of organizations in various verticals, and of different size, Bitdefender and Citrix create unique value propositions which are unmatched on the market, today.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.