Home Applications Citrix: Better Secure Fujitsu Digital Workspace

Citrix: Better Secure Fujitsu Digital Workspace

0
Citrix: Better Secure Fujitsu Digital Workspace
0

Fujitsu, a thought leader in on-premises and off-premises human centric workplace solutions, has just launched a new cloud-based desktop service “VCC” with Citrix, raising the bench mark for hosted cloud desktops and protecting customers from other inadequate solutions that use the lowest common denominator approach to computing and fail to meet key user expectations and business requirements by delivering only basic capabilities. Citrix Workspace provides a better foundation, providing the ability for complete choice of device, cloud and network, streamlined for IT control and simple, secure access for users.

Launched on Nov 27th, the Fujitsu virtual client cloud service “VCC” enables windows app and desktop delivery through industry leading XenApp and XenDesktop and secure file sync-and-sharing with ShareFile. Recent years have seen a strong demand for deployment of VDI systems that transform the ways people work and perform. Fujitsu and Citrix have a two decade-long history of collaborating on VDI technology, now expanding our deep collaboration to provide co-creation hosted by the cloud.

“I am delighted at this expansion of our collaboration with Citrix in the cloud. Fujitsu has always provided cutting-edge and highly reliable technology that supports society and our customers, and I am certain that by offering a cloud-based service in combination with Citrix’s VDI products, we will be able to meet the diverse needs of customers who are transforming the way they work.” says Matsuhiro Kishimoto, Senior Fellow, SVP, Deputy Head of Service Platform Business, Fujitsu Limited.

Read the entire article here, Better Secure Fujitsu Digital Workspace.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Collaboration
Data Center
Desktop
News
Storage
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511801548_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Introducing Amazon Sumerian Hosts

          Amazon Sumerian lets you create and run virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and 3D applications quickly and easily without requiring any specialized programming or 3D graphics expertise. With Sumerian, you can build highly immersive and interactive scenes that run on popular hardware such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and mobile devices. Sumerian Hosts is […]

          read more
          1511782596_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Informatica: How to Get the Most out of Amazon Redshift

          1511782439_hqdefault.jpg

          What’s New with AWS Video – Week of November 20, 2017

          1511782540_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Tableau: Online on AWS

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video