Citrix: Behold! The IT Archeological Dig – Yes, Complexity is the Enemy of Security

The Need for a New IT Security Architecture: Global Study on the Risk of Outdated Technologies

As we saw in the first Ponemon security study, seventy-four percent of businesses say a new IT security framework is needed and eighty-three percent say their organization is at risk for security breaches because of the complexity of business and IT operations. But what does a new security framework look like? It’s all about the apps and data. If complexity is the problem, then the answer is to simplify security by shifting IT away from device-level, platform-specific, end-point security. Offer a comprehensive solution for app and data delivery across any device, network, and cloud.

At the same time, future proof enterprises for emerging requirements and challenges (e.g. becoming the borderless enterprise). While the first report primarily dealt in trends in cybercrime, human factor risks, and organizational factor risks, the second deals with risk created by outdated and inefficient IT security technology – due to disruptive technologies, lack of visibility, lack of resources i.e. budget, time, and expert staff.

Rapid Disruption!

Emerging and disruptive technologies — love them or hate them — are seeing employee adoption with or without IT approval. And as IT validates and transfers them out of the realm of Shadow IT, it stays in a constant battle against technology sprawl.

Read the entire article here, Behold! The IT Archeological Dig – Yes, Complexity is the Enemy of Security

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.