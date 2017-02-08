Citrix: Behold! The IT Archeological Dig – Yes, Complexity is the Enemy of Security
The Need for a New IT Security Architecture: Global Study on the Risk of Outdated Technologies
As we saw in the first Ponemon security study, seventy-four percent of businesses say a new IT security framework is needed and eighty-three percent say their organization is at risk for security breaches because of the complexity of business and IT operations. But what does a new security framework look like? It’s all about the apps and data. If complexity is the problem, then the answer is to simplify security by shifting IT away from device-level, platform-specific, end-point security. Offer a comprehensive solution for app and data delivery across any device, network, and cloud.
At the same time, future proof enterprises for emerging requirements and challenges (e.g. becoming the borderless enterprise). While the first report primarily dealt in trends in cybercrime, human factor risks, and organizational factor risks, the second deals with risk created by outdated and inefficient IT security technology – due to disruptive technologies, lack of visibility, lack of resources i.e. budget, time, and expert staff.
Rapid Disruption!
Emerging and disruptive technologies — love them or hate them — are seeing employee adoption with or without IT approval. And as IT validates and transfers them out of the realm of Shadow IT, it stays in a constant battle against technology sprawl.
Read the entire article here, Behold! The IT Archeological Dig – Yes, Complexity is the Enemy of Security
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper