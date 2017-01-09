Citrix: Base Install for Citrix XenServer 7
Back in the Summer, I wrote about a hidden gem included in your XenApp/XenDesktop software license and maintenance contracts. That gem? Your Citrix XenServer entitlement to power your infrastructure; at no additional charge!
With XenServer 7 workload virtualization has never been easier!
Every edition of XenApp and XenDesktop entitles customers to use XenServer. And this XenServer entitlement isn’t to a specific XenServer edition either—all XenServer advanced features can be leveraged:
- GPU Virtualization (NVIDIA GRID vGPU & Intel GVT-g) for enhanced graphics
- Direct Inspect APIs for secure VM protection against malware, hacking and viruses
- Automated XenTools driver and agent updates via Microsoft Windows Update
- VMware vSphere to XenServer conversion utilities to simplify migrations
- Dynamic Workload Balancing (WLB) for automatic load balancing and reporting
This all sounds pretty good, right? But how do you get started?
