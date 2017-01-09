Citrix: Base Install for Citrix XenServer 7

Back in the Summer, I wrote about a hidden gem included in your XenApp/XenDesktop software license and maintenance contracts. That gem? Your Citrix XenServer entitlement to power your infrastructure; at no additional charge!

With XenServer 7 workload virtualization has never been easier!

Every edition of XenApp and XenDesktop entitles customers to use XenServer. And this XenServer entitlement isn’t to a specific XenServer edition either—all XenServer advanced features can be leveraged:

GPU Virtualization (NVIDIA GRID vGPU & Intel GVT-g) for enhanced graphics

Direct Inspect APIs for secure VM protection against malware, hacking and viruses

Automated XenTools driver and agent updates via Microsoft Windows Update

VMware vSphere to XenServer conversion utilities to simplify migrations

Dynamic Workload Balancing (WLB) for automatic load balancing and reporting

This all sounds pretty good, right? But how do you get started?

Read the entire article here, Base Install for Citrix XenServer 7

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.