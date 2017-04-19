Citrix: Azure AD & XenMobile Collaborate for User Authentication and SSO to Office 365

The average enterprise worker today has 3 or more devices and requires access to a variety of applications including an ever-increasing number of SaaS applications.

For IT, managing access to this complex web of applications can get messy. Their goal is to maximize the end-user experience by making the authentication process transparent through user identity and single sign-on technologies.

XenMobile and Azure Active Directory now work together to deliver the centralized authentication that IT requires with the experience end-users need to remain productive.

Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) is Microsoft’s cloud-based directory and identity management service. It’s included as part of an enterprise Office 365 subscription.

