Citrix: Avoiding Ransomware Attacks with the Right Configurations
When it comes to ransomware attacks, it’s sort of like that old joke that goes: “Doctor, it hurts when I do this” and the doctor responds “Well, don’t do that.” Clicking links embedded in email and browsing unknown websites are the primary entry points, so stopping access to these links and sites will reduce the ransomware “hurt.”
Check out any article on ransomware and you will learn it’s not if, but when ransomware will find your company — no matter its size, SMB or Enterprise. The FBI confirms the significant increase in ransomware attacks and suggests proactive prevention rather than being reactive and paying the ransom after the fact.
How can I implement the recommended protections and do it without impacting user productivity?
If you have Citrix XenMobile, you already have the means to effectively deal with ransomware. XenMobile has built-in features and secure mobile apps that can prevent these attacks from being successful. In this blog, I’ll share with you some details on how you can configure whitelists/ blacklists and other built-in features to prevent ransomware attacks and the chaos and expense they cause.
Read the entire article here, Avoiding Ransomware Attacks with the Right Configurations
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper