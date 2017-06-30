Citrix: Avoiding Ransomware Attacks with the Right Configurations

When it comes to ransomware attacks, it’s sort of like that old joke that goes: “Doctor, it hurts when I do this” and the doctor responds “Well, don’t do that.” Clicking links embedded in email and browsing unknown websites are the primary entry points, so stopping access to these links and sites will reduce the ransomware “hurt.”

Check out any article on ransomware and you will learn it’s not if, but when ransomware will find your company — no matter its size, SMB or Enterprise. The FBI confirms the significant increase in ransomware attacks and suggests proactive prevention rather than being reactive and paying the ransom after the fact.

How can I implement the recommended protections and do it without impacting user productivity?

If you have Citrix XenMobile, you already have the means to effectively deal with ransomware. XenMobile has built-in features and secure mobile apps that can prevent these attacks from being successful. In this blog, I’ll share with you some details on how you can configure whitelists/ blacklists and other built-in features to prevent ransomware attacks and the chaos and expense they cause.

