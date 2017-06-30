Citrix Automation in a Snap with Octoblu!
By now, you are probably leveraging Citrix Smart Tools for automating your design, deployment, and management of Citrix solutions across any on-premise or cloud environment. You are also probably leveraging Citrix Director for monitoring your XenDesktop and XenApp deployments. These are just a few automation tools offered by Citrix, but have you heard of Citrix Octoblu?
Citrix Octoblu is a full-stack Internet of Things (IoT) messaging and automation platform that enables developers (and non-developers) to create Workspace IoT services with secure real-time exchange of data. Octoblu is integrated with all of Citrix’ products and services — making automation of and between these services as simple as “flowgramming“.
In fact, Octoblu’s IoT services are built on our open source Meshblu platform, an open communications and management platform that supports a variety of protocols for physical devices to communicate seamlessly with each other, people, and web services. Using our simple drag-and-drop web-based designer, users can connect, design, process, and analyze the flow of information. All services have been designed to run as a robust security and right management architecture.
Read the entire article here, Citrix Automation in a Snap!
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
