Citrix: Augment Your XenDesktop Deployment with the Desktop Helper Service

During my time with Citrix Consulting, I have supported many large customers with VDI environments containing anywhere from 5,000 to 100,000 desktops. These large environments require us to pay special attention to reducing management overhead and also mitigating performance bottlenecks, such as extended GPO application times, which might negatively impact the user experience. Many of my customers needed to solve the same problems so I decided to write a Windows service to make their resolution simple to implement.

There are many ways to provide the features outlined in this post, but a Windows Service proved to be the most reliable and straightforward to implement.

The Citrix Desktop Helper Service is configured with registry settings and provides the following capabilities:

Shutdown Inactive Desktops

I have supported customers PVS streaming thousands of virtual desktops and one of their biggest time sinks is rebooting machines after a disk update. One of the major benefits of non-persistent desktops is knowing all of your users are connected to identical desktops. To that end, some customers reboot their PVS streamed targets immediately after assigning a new disk so that users get the latest updates. One of my customers spent hours rebooting desktops and that prompted me to add the shutdown inactive desktops capability to this service.

