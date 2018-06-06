Citrix: Attention CIOs — The experts are saying now’s the time to shoot the “J” or face the buzzer

Back in the old days, if a basketball team was in the lead, they could clinch victory by endlessly passing the ball around until the clock ran out. But fans got bored and stopped buying tickets. Suddenly, the NBA needed to rethink the current state of play and align it to their long-term business goals: increasing profits, retaining fans, and attracting new ones. Their solution? The 24-second shot clock. It revolutionized the game in much the same way that the cloud is now revolutionizing business. And according to Gartner, organizations that don’t take action similar to the NBA’s may risk being left on the sidelines. In fact, in a 2017 report, “Align Your Cloud Infrastructure to Your Business Strategy in Four Steps … or Fail,” Gartner states “unless your cloud infrastructure is properly aligned to the long-term business strategy, it will ultimately waste resources and place your organization at risk.”

Now, you may have concerns that your cloud and business plans aren’t quite ready for game day. You’re not alone. According to a study by Accenture, only 38 percent of C-level executives have integrated their business and cloud strategies, even though 95 percent do have a five-year cloud strategy in place.

It’s smart to tailor your cloud implementation to the long-term business benefits you’re after, as well as your overall IT strategy. In other words, figure out what goals you want your cloud strategy to achieve. First determine your objectives; then shape your cloud strategy to realize them. Do you want to provide better applications for internal and external customers? Faster service delivery? A bigger return on your investments?

