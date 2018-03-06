Citrix: Aria Finds “A Better Way to do Business” with Citrix & AWS Cloud

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce once famously said, “If someone asks me what cloud computing is, I try not to get bogged down with definitions. I tell them that, simply put, cloud computing is a better way to run your business.”

More and more businesses are adopting cloud computing technologies to take advantage of benefits, such as increased efficiency, cost effectiveness, scalability, and reliability. One such company is Aria Systems, a software company that helps enterprises grow their recurring revenue businesses with an agile billing system that maximizes customer satisfaction and retention. Many Fortune 500 companies rely on Aria’s cloud-based monetization platform, which goes beyond basic billing to manage recurring revenue over the lifetime of the customer relationship.

Recently, Aria implemented a migration of their application and web server workloads from its on-premises global data centers (US, EMEA and APAC) to a public cloud environment, Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud. An important requirement was to carry out the move in a way that was completely transparent to the application users. Equally important was the fact that the user experience with these applications needed to be just as awesome as before.

Aria Systems considers Citrix NetScaler to be the linchpin of its application infrastructure. Existing on-premises data centers included NetScaler VPX virtual application delivery controllers at multiple locations. With the move to the cloud, Aria took advantage of AWS CloudFormation templates to provision NetScaler VPX instances in the AWS cloud. This significantly reduced the number of steps for setup and configuration.

Read the entire article here, Aria Finds “A Better Way to do Business” with Citrix & AWS Cloud

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.