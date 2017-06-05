Citrix: Are You a Mystery-Solver?

Conversations about the future of work often highlight the increasing intelligence of technology—innovations like big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and so on. There’s no questioning the profound impact and transformative business implications of these developments. But just as much as we focus on the innovations themselves, Citrix has always focused at least as much on what the future of work means for people—the way we work and live, the way our teams and organizations operate, the problems we can solve.

Now, in the digital era, it’s worth considering one of the most human questions of all: as machines become smarter and smarter, what will be left for smart people to do? Will machine intelligence replace human expertise?

Malcolm Gladwell doesn’t think so. In his keynote address at our recent Citrix Synergy event in Orlando, he explored what it means to be an expert in the age of machine learning, AI, and big data. In his view, innovations like these don’t obviate the need for human expertise. In fact, they actually underscore the importance of the human intuition and insight in the future of work. The key is to understand the evolving nature of our role and the complementary relationship between human and machine intelligence in solving different types of problems.

