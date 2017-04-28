Citrix: Apps are On the Move, What’s a CIO to Do?

People have been on the move for a while — workspaces, applications, and data are increasingly accessed from mobile devices. This has had a big impact on application delivery. For any business these days, its all about apps and its all about the customer experience delivered by these apps.

Now applications are on the move too — to the cloud. The critical applications on which businesses depend are increasingly delivered from the cloud and there are clear economic benefits driving this transformation.

Not only are applications moving to the cloud, but the components that make up applications are getting more numerous, more distributed, and need to be dynamically managed. Micro-service architectures are driving this transformation.

In addition, as Nick Lippis pointed out in a recent blog post, there is no single cloud that fits all needs; in order to maximize the economic benefits and flexibility promised by this transformation, the cloud must be hybrid. Also, applications are increasingly being assembled with components that are deployed between on premise datacenters, private clouds, and public clouds. All of this must be integrated into one digital business platform that can be managed dynamically.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.