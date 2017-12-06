Citrix: Application Analytics in Citrix Director

Citrix Director displays information related to the published applications in the XenApp and XenDesktop environment in several contexts. Administrators can view Application Instances in Filters view, Application Usage, and Application Failures in Capacity Management under Trends view.

Application Analytics released with Citrix Director 7.16 adds to this list of features related to application monitoring. Application Analytics provides an overall picture of the health and real-time usage of all published applications.

The new view in Citrix Director — Applications — provides metrics like the number of instances, and backend faults and errors metrics for all published applications in a single consolidated view. This helps the administrators to better manage the XenApp and XenDesktop environment, specific to Applications.

This feature is available with XenApp and XenDesktop 7.16 version and requires VDA 7.15 version or later.

Read the entire article here, Application Analytics in Citrix Director

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.