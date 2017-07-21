Over the years, I have posted quite a lot of content about Unidesk, which you can read HERE. While I did try out Unidesk with 2.x, they really piqued my interest with the 3.x release which supported Hyper-V and Remote Desktop Services. You see, RDS is a real pain in the ass when trying to manage it at any sort of scale. The Server Manager’s built-in consoles for managing desktops and users in RDS, simply are not fit for purpose. Unidesk however, was an excellent compliment for RDS. You could quickly and easily filter your virtual desktops, edit manage multiple at once and of course it also made image and application management super simple!

It’s for this reason, that I decided to post a video and blog around Unidesk Citrix App Layering 4.x for Hyper-V. For a good walkthrough of creating your OS layer, the new platform layer and application layers for your Hyper-V environment watch the below video. Continue to read this article for details on some of the changes made in the product and to find out what I like and don’t like about this version.

Read the entire article here, Citrix App Layering

via the fine folks at FSLogix