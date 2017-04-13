Citrix App Layering Will Revolutionize IT

With the announcement that Citrix App Layering (powered by Unidesk) is now generally available in Citrix Cloud, I wanted to take a moment to share my thoughts on the Unidesk acquisition by Citrix, and why I believe App Layering is going to revolutionize IT.

When Unidesk was founded back in 2008, it was with the belief that application management on Windows was broken – even for customers who adopted application streaming and virtualization solutions to centralize and secure apps and data. Image sprawl, complex applications, OS patches, system software, home grown applications – especially when deployed across a wide range of users and use cases – combine to create a complex environment that can be difficult to manage efficiently and cost effectively.

This was the genesis of layering. Fast forward to 2017, and much of IT continues to execute those same, time-consuming and expensive solutions for application management. Except for about 1,400 companies that discovered Unidesk, and found there was a better way to manage apps though layering. Citrix App Layering takes a different approach to layering than any other vendor in the world — where we layer not just applications, but the operating system as well. This eliminates traditional image management, and is the key to finally fixing IT app management pain by providing:

